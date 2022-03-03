Emily Ratajkowski Gives a Master Class in Street Style Fashion With Black Leather Blazer, Denim Jeans and Sharp Pointed-Toe Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski gave a master class in street style fashion while out in New York City on Wednesday. The supermodel was spotted taking a stroll in several style staples. EmRata made the sidewalk her runway as she stepped out in a smooth leather blazer. The structured jacket was complete with slightly pointed shoulders, silver buttons and side slant pockets.

Emily Ratajkowski takes a stroll in Tribeca, New York City on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The “Gone Girl” actress wore her sharp outwear over a basic white T-shirt. She complemented the look with light wash boot-cut denim jeans. Ratajkowski let her straight brunette tresses flow in the wind. The influencer opted for neutral makeup, but added a pop of color with a bold matte red lip. As for accessories, she complemented her outfit with small silver hoops and round frames.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted out in Tribeca, New York City on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in Tribeca, New York City on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, the “Welcome Home” star tied her look together with leather pointed-toe boots. The slouchy silhouette included a small stacked heel. Her footwear choice was the perfect touch to her casual look.

EmRata is known for her effortless street style looks. She tends to wear fashion-forward and stylish pieces that align with her distinct and edgy taste. When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she wears beautiful gowns from brands like Christopher Esber, Zac Posen and Oscar de la Renta. As for footwear, she favors all-white sneakers from Nike, Adidas or Veja as well as Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red snakeskin Celine boots.

Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s sleek style evolution.

Slip into a pair of sleek black boots.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Mikki Pointed Toe Bootie, $148.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly and Katie Eve bootie, $50.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Slick Pointed Toe Boot, $120 (was $180).