Emily Ratajkowski Looks Fiery in Red Minidress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Kerastase Pop Party

Emily Ratajkowski brought vintage Dior to the Kerastase Pop Party at Centre Pompidou in Paris yesterday.

EmRata wore a red Dior minidress from the brand’s spring 2003 collection. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and ruching. Beyonce wore the same dress in khaki for her “Crazy In Love” music video in May 2003.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party Photocall at Centre Pompidou on Oct. 20 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The model-turned-author slipped on crystal-embellished wrap sandals by Rene Caovilla. The open-toe heel with a wrap ankle strap retails for $1,095. The Italian brand’s proclaimed dream shoes are created with beautifully embellished designs sure to instantly transform the simplest of outfits. The red satin straps wrapped around her legs and the 4″ stiletto heels elevated her look.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party Photocall at Centre Pompidou on Oct. 20 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Rosa Carrico attend the Kerastase Pop Party hotocall at Centre Pompidou on Oct. 20, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Keeping with her supermodel aesthetic, Ratajkowski accessorized the look with long layering necklaces that accompanied her brunette tresses and curtain bangs. The smoky eye, nude lipstick, and fluffy brows only made the look that much better.

This modish outfit gives a whole new meaning to Emily in Paris. Other celebrities, including Ebonee Davis, Dew Jsu, and Maria Braz, also made an appearance at the luxury haircare event.

