Emily Ratajkowski’s Strappy Thong Sandals Climb Up Her Legs With a Red Cutout Dress at Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski joined Gigi Hadid and many more for Hadid’s star-studded 27th birthday party.

The model had all eyes on her as she made her way to the celebration. Ratajkowski was dressed in an intricate red dress with plenty of style. The dress featured a smattering of cutout detailing over the bodice that revealed blue and black fabric. The number was sleeveless and had a high neck. The trim of blue on the hem, as well as the black accents make for a wonderful addition to the outfit.

She accessorized with a chainmail purse from Paco Rabanne and kept accessories to a minimum with statement gold earrings.

Emily Ratajowski at Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Celebration. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Emily Ratajowski at Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Celebration. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Ratajkowski stepped into black strappy sandals with a thong toe. The sandal incorporated gladiator-style straps that traveled up the model’s leg before disappearing under the skirt.

The sandal heel is a safe one, loved by many models and celebrities alike. It easily pairs with everything thanks to the neutral color and they do wonders for any shoe lover. The heel is a classic choice, but the addition of the straps is unexpected but not unwelcome, bringing interest to the ensemble. It’s a twisty-turny shoe that matches the whimsical shapes of the dress.

Emily Ratajowski at Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Celebration. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

See more of Ratajowski’s style through the years.

Step out in thong sandal heels.

CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158.