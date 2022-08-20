Emily Ratajkowski Saddles Up With Paramore for Dancing in Cowboy Boots & Dainty Paisley Mini Dress in TikTok Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski danced into the weekend with style alongside friends in a TikTok video today set to Paramore’s “Hard Times.”

The former Nickelodeon star accounted for the heat, throwing on a dainty red dress by Miaou embellished with a white paisley print. The summer ensemble featured an asymmetrical see-through gray midsection that effectively broke up the paisley pattern while offering an interesting addition to an otherwise simple dress.

The “Gone Girl” actress and mom-of-one slung a black bag over her shoulder and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and thin black shades that she held in her hand.

In leu of the typical sandals or comfy sneakers that Ratajkowski can usually be seen wearing, the model saddled up, opting for a rustic pair of Sonora’s brown “Santa Fe” cowboy boots with white stitching. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked slanted leather heel.

Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era. The style of boots has had a resurgence among gen-z and millennials, and have often been styled with a dress much like the one Ratajkowski wore.

