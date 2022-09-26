Emily Ratajkowski Dances Barefoot in Yellow Knit Top & Bikini Bottoms for TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski took some time from work to post a fun video to her social media.

The model shared to her TikTok account a video of her dancing with a friend. Ratajkowski wore a yellow knit halter top with white ruffle bikini bottoms with ties on the side in the video. She added gold hoop earrings to her look. Her friend also wore a knit bra top in the video, though she paired hers with brown high-waisted pants.

In the background of the video, shots of Italy can be seen. Ratajkowski is spending time abroad for Milan Fashion Week. She walked the runway during the Versace show on Friday after hitting the Italian luxury brand’s headquarters the day before in a pair of low-rise white trousers by Celine that had chain imprint designs in gold worn with a black turtleneck.

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring 2023 on Sept. 23, 2022 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Not only does she have an impressive personal fashion taste, but she also previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

