Emily Ratajkowski Goes Casual in Basic Crop Top & Sporty Mini Skirt With Sleek White Sneakers For Summer Stroll

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski put a sporty twist on a two-piece set while out with her son in New York City today. The supermodel continued her street style streak as she stepped out in a short-sleeve black crop top. She teamed the closet staple with a matching mini skirt. Her ensemble was fitting for the scorching hot East coast temperatures.

Sticking to a casual and cozy vibe, the “Gone Girl” actress accessorized with a small gold hoop earrings and carried her dark shades in her hand. Ratajkowski covered her signature brunette tresses with a white and red baseball cap and opted for minimal makeup to combat the warm sunny weather.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a walk with her son in New York City on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, the model and author completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and tube socks. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a walk with her son in New York City on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

EmRata is known for her effortless street style looks. She tends to wear fashion-forward and stylish pieces that align with her distinct and edgy taste. When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she wears beautiful gowns from brands like Christopher Esber, Zac Posen and Oscar de la Renta. As for footwear, she favors all-white sneakers from Nike, Adidas or Veja as well as Bottega Veneta heels or Celine boots.

Slip into a pair of sleek sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Reebok Club MEMT Casual Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $75.

Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s sleek style evolution.