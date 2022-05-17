Emily Ratajkowski Serves Sporty Street Style in Crop Top, Baggy Cargo Pants & Sleek Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski put an edgy twist on a sporty-chic outfit. The supermodel served a summer street style moment while walking her dog in New York City on Tuesday.

Ratajkowski was casually dressed for the warm East Coast weather. She wore a mint green crop top with black baggy cargo pants. The oversized bottoms had large square pockets on the side of the leg.

In true fashion form, she took her look up a notch with several accessories. The “Gone Girl” actress blocked out the bright sun rays with sleek square frames and fastened a pair of silver hoop earrings to her ears. To keep her hands free, she touted her must-haves in an off-white crossbody bag. She styled her signature brunette tresses straight and opted for a fresh face with minimal makeup.

To ground everything, she slipped into a pair of white sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

EmRata is known for her effortless street style looks. She tends to wear fashion-forward and stylish pieces that align with her distinct and edgy taste. When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she wears beautiful gowns from brands like Christopher Esber, Zac Posen and Oscar de la Renta. As for footwear, she favors all-white sneakers from Nike, Adidas or Veja as well as Bottega Veneta heels or Celine boots.

