Emily Ratajkowski Livens Up the City with Three-Piece Ensemble and Gray Sneakers

Making her way downtown today, Emily Ratajkowski looked refined in a three-piece ensemble. One thing this model is known for doing is making an appearance in a fashionable outfit.

She wore a cream bandeau with a soft cardigan that she left unbuttoned. The style of the cardigan was oversized, slightly hanging over her fingertips as she walked. In addition to a line of buttons down the front, the cardigan also had buttons on the wrists.

For the bottom part of her matching set, she wore a pair of high-waisted pants with buttons on the front. The fabric of the pants looked soft and comfortable, making for an ensemble that could work for a traveling outfit or at-home loungewear where you choose to look both stylish and casual.

Emily Ratajkowski holds flowers in New York City CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

To compete the casual aesthetic, the model wore a pair of round-toe sneakers in a neutral color. The majority of the shoe is an off-white color, while the front of the shoe is a light gray. These kinds of low-profile, neutral sneakers are very versatile and work well for a jean skirt or a sweatsuit.

For Ratajkowski’s accessories, she went for a stunning diamond necklace that brought richness to the fit, as her garments were on the more casual side. Smiling away, she covered her eyes in dark matte sunglasses with a clear frame.

