×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emily Ratajkowski Livens Up the City with Three-Piece Ensemble and Gray Sneakers

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
Emily Ratajkowski holds flowers in New York CityPictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5318075 110622 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Emily Ratajkowski holds flowers in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Making her way downtown today, Emily Ratajkowski looked refined in a three-piece ensemble. One thing this model is known for doing is making an appearance in a fashionable outfit.

She wore a cream bandeau with a soft cardigan that she left unbuttoned. The style of the cardigan was oversized, slightly hanging over her fingertips as she walked. In addition to a line of buttons down the front, the cardigan also had buttons on the wrists.

For the bottom part of her matching set, she wore a pair of high-waisted pants with buttons on the front. The fabric of the pants looked soft and comfortable, making for an ensemble that could work for a traveling outfit or at-home loungewear where you choose to look both stylish and casual.

Emily Ratajkowski holds flowers in New York CityPictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5318075 110622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski holds flowers in New York City
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

To compete the casual aesthetic, the model wore a pair of round-toe sneakers in a neutral color. The majority of the shoe is an off-white color, while the front of the shoe is a light gray. These kinds of low-profile, neutral sneakers are very versatile and work well for a jean skirt or a sweatsuit.

For Ratajkowski’s accessories, she went for a stunning diamond necklace that brought richness to the fit, as her garments were on the more casual side. Smiling away, she covered her eyes in dark matte sunglasses with a clear frame.

Ratajkowski is well known for her love of sneakers of all shapes and sizes, but the model has shown incredible range in her wardrobe over the years. Check out the gallery below to see more of her best looks.

See Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad