Emily Ratajkowski Gives Cowboy Boots a Chic Twist With Two-Tone Blazer & Leather Pants for Dog Walk

Emily Ratajkowski put a chic look on display while stepping out for a walk with her dog Colombo in New York City on Wednesday.

The model and New York Times best-selling author made the pavement her runway, hitting the street in an oversized gray color-block blazer paired with black leather pants and black leather cowboy boots. She also wore a white collared shirt under the blazer, along with a black crop top.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in NYC wearing an oversized colorblock blazer, black leather pants and black leather cowboy boots. CREDIT: Splash

The Western-inspired boots featured white stitching, a pointed toe and a chunky heel, which hopefully made for comfortable walking. The 30-year-old “My Body” writer, who is no stranger to rocking blazers and leather, also donned sleek shades and gold earrings and carried a black tote bag.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski wearing a pair of black leather cowboy boots featuring white stitching. CREDIT: Splash

EmRata isn’t the only one wearing cowboy boots these days. Fellow model Kendall Jenner was also seen stepping out in a pair recently. Other celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus and A$AP Rocky are also fans of the trend.

When the Inamorata designer isn’t wearing cowboy boots, she can often be seen wearing classic sneakers from brands like Keds, Vans, Asics, New Balance and more.

Emily Ratajkowski hits the AMI runway wearing an oversized blazer and towering platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of AMI

