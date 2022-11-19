Emily Ratajkowski is a Modern Day Cowgirl in Color Blocked Bomber Jacket and Light Blue Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed taking a stroll with her son Sylvester and one of her friends yesterday in New York. The model was bundled up, warding off the cold in oversized outerwear and western boots that put a pep in Ratajkowski’s step.

Emily Ratajkowski walking with her son Sylvester and friends in New York on Nov. 18, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The “Gone Girl” actress’ look consisted of a large color blocked leather bomber jacket in a dark green with a colorful graphic on the back. The jacket was thrown overtop a black tee with red lettering which she wore alongside slouchy black denim jeans tucked neatly into her boots. The on the go mom fastened on a blue and white baseball cap and shaded her eyes with sunglasses.

In leu of the typical sandals or comfy sneakers that Ratajkowski can usually be seen wearing, the model saddled up, opting for a rustic pair of light blue leather cowboy boots with white stitching. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked slanted leather heel.

Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

Emily Ratajkowski walking with her son Sylvester and friends in New York on Nov. 18, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

