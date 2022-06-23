Emily Ratajkowski Gets Edgy In Tie-Dye Tank Top, Baggy Trousers And Retro Sneakers

No one does street style quite like Emily Ratajkowski. The supermodel showcased her edgy fashion sense while grabbing food in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

Ratajkowski was casually dressed for the warm weather outing in an ensemble that gave major Y2K vibes. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve red bolero top that was tied in a knot around her neck. She teamed the lightweight statement separate with a multicolored tank top that had a plunging neckline and white buttons along the center.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted out in New York City on June 23, 2022.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York City on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Continuing with an early aughts aesthetic, the “Gone Girl” actress slipped into a pair of black baggy trousers. Ratajkowski accessorized her look with oversized square shades, layered gold chain necklaces and touted her essentials in a brown leather shoulder bag. She opted for a fresh face with no makeup and styled her signature brunette tresses straight.

To keep cozy, she finished off her look with grey and purple sneakers. The shoe style had an electric design along the upper and rigged outsole for greater traction and comfort.

Emily Ratajkowski picks up food in New York City on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. She also favors strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. The new mom was recently appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

