Emily Ratajkowski Gets a Major Height Boost in Platform Heels While Modeling a Menswear Blazer on the AMI Runway

Emily Ratajkowski hit the runway in a sleek look.

The model appeared on the catwalk for AMI’s fall 2022 collection on Wednesday. The fashion show, part of Paris Fashion Week, showcased pieces created by AMI designer Alexandre Mattiussi. The collection featured lots of black and white with small pops of color. EmRata wore a black slip top and a black mini skirt in the show, with a black oversized menswear blazer over top. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and worn straight. She carried a black top-handle bag.

Emily Ratajkowski on the AMI runway. CREDIT: Courtesy of AMI

The new author slipped into platform heels. She wore black patent leather heels with a thick sole and a thin ankle strap, as well as a pointed toe. Platform heels have become a popular shoe style this season from their height and support, and the style clearly isn’t going away anytime soon. Stars like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and Hailee Steinfeld have worn the towering style by luxury houses like Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of AMI

When it comes to her personal style of shoes, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from brands like Nike, Adidas or Veja.

If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” actress in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

