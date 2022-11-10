Emily Ratajkowski Gives ’90s Supermodel Energy in White Halter Dress & Black Knee-High Boots at Code8’s Launch Event

Emily Ratajkowski attended Code8 NYC launch event in New York last night. The supermodel wore a simple but effective halter-style dress to the event, which gathered some of the industry’s most fashionable folks.

EmRata’s dress evoked the ’90s which she paired alongside sleek black footwear. The attired featured a white base with a gilded strap that was fixed around the model’s neck and fastened in place with a silver buckle. The style was draped and gathered to one side, creating a flattering silhouette.

Halter-style dresses became popular in the ’70s as formal attire, often seen on red carpets and dance floors. By the ’90s, the style took a casual turn, taking over the streets. Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss and other supermodels embraced the trend.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Code8 NYC Launch Event on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Code8 Beauty

The California native styled her dark brown hair up with face-framing bangs that accentuated her features.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Code8 NYC Launch Event on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Code8 Beauty

On her feet, EmRata sported black boots with sharp pointed toes and an intense shine that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels. The heel height certainly made the model taller, while streamlining her silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Code8 NYC Launch Event on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Code8 Beauty

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine, and Stuart Weitzman.

