Emily Ratajkowski Revives the 2000s In Low-Rise Trousers With Nicole Kidman’s Heels at Balenciaga’s Couture Show In Paris

Amidst all the glitz and glamour, Emily Ratajkowski kept it simple at the Balenciaga Couture show today in Paris.

The model arrived for the show in oversized low-rise black trousers. The jeans were wide-legged with large pockets on either side of her hips, secured to her waist with a chunky black and gold belt.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Balenciaga show in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images Europe

Ratajkowski paired the 2000s-inspired pants with a black strapless top. The fitted top mirrored a tube top with a longer bottom, complete with a sweetheart neckline and corset-like bodice. Ratajkowski held a neon pink phone and wore minimal gold jewelry on her fingers, keeping the outfit simple and clean. She finished the look with pointy black heels that were featured on the runway as worn by Nicole Kidman.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Balenciaga show in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images Europe

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.