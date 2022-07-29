×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emily Carey Finds Edgy Inspiration in Fashion-Forward Givenchy Outfit at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
MEGA881752_016-1
Givenchy Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Collection
Givenchy Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Collection
Givenchy Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Collection
Givenchy Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Collection
View Gallery 10 Images

British actress Emily Carey made an arrival on the red carpet in a daring outfit at the premiere of “House of the Dragon” in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The up-and-coming star — who plays a younger version of the “Game of Thrones” character Alicent Hightower in the prequel series — stepped out in a bold ensemble designed by Matthew Williams for Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection.

emily carey, givenchy spring 2022 outfit, givenchy clog boots, house of the dragon premiere
Emily Carey wears a white Givenchy look to the premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ in Los Angeles on July 27, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

The head-turning monochromatic look features a fluffy off-white cropped sweater with strong shoulders paired and sheer white boudoir shorts with a creamy lace trim and a frilly black hem. Arguably the most notable part of the outfit is the shoes, though, which span almost the entire length of the leg.

emily carey, givenchy spring 2022 outfit, givenchy clog boots, house of the dragon premiere
Emily Carey dons a furry white cropped sweater paired with boudoir shorts and futuristic thigh-high leather boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

The milky white leather boots deliver a pull-on design that hugs the leg, with a chunky clog-like sole and rounded toes. Offering a futuristic aesthetic, the thigh-high sky was seen in various other iterations and colors on the catwalk last fall. Wearing her hair up a ’90s-inspired look, Carey, 19, further accessorized with a dazzling ear cuff and an assortment of rings.

emily carey, givenchy spring 2022 outfit, givenchy clog boots, house of the dragon premiere
A closer look at Carey wearing Givenchy spring 2022 boots, which feature curvy platform soles with a chunky indented heel design.
CREDIT: MEGA

Other celebs that hit the red carpet at the world premiere of the big-budget spinoff include Kate Siegel, Olivia Cooke, Lisa Edelstein, Matt Smith and more. You can catch Carey starring in “House of the Dragon” on HBO come Aug. 21.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad