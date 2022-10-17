Emily Blunt Makes a Chic Arrival in Yves Saint Laurent Dress & Sandals at ‘The English’ Premiere in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Blunt attended the world premiere of “The English” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival this weekend. The Hugo Blick-directed series will release on Nov. 11 on Amazon’s Prime Video platform and BBC Two.

The “A Quiet Place” actress arrived at the event in a black monochromatic Yves Saint Laurent ensemble. Her look featured a strapless, halter-neck dress with ruched gathering and a looped center strap. Blunt accessorized with several pieces by the design house, including its metal Tornado Crater Cuff bracelet, geometric Scratch Bat bangle, and Square Cabachon Bracelet. She coupled her sculpted jewelry theme with bright Messika earrings and an over-the-ear cuff. For beauty, she wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and opted for signature smoky eye glam with a peachy lip, adding a pop of color to her otherwise noir outfit.

Emily Blunt attends “The English” world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 15, 2022, in London. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Her nearly floor-length dress revealed her footwear choice when she turned to the side, slipping into Yves Saint Laurent’s 110 Sandals. The sharp-toe shoe entails a single strap designed across its vamp, suede material, and a defined heel.

This footwear type is ideal for more formal gatherings and can be coupled with various maxi, mini, and midi dress styles. These sandals are available in earth-tone and vibrant colorways that match any outfit color scheme; they can include pump, cube, and sculpted heel compositions. Yves Saint Laurent’s Opyum one entails a constructed version of the design house’s signature YSL abbreviated trademark that weaves each letter into one another.

Emily Blunt attends “The English” world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 15, 2022, in London. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

The “Mary Poppins Returns” actress has worn similarly black-toned shoes and frequents a range of sandal, pump, slingback, and ankle wrap styles. For this year’s MIPCOM in Cannes, she graced the red carpet in a pair of sharp-toe sandals coupled with an accented Miu Miu blazer, chiffon skirt, and undergarment piece. Blunt also fronted the label for the 2021 Met Gala and has worn designs by Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, and Prada.

PHOTOS: Saint Laurent Summer 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week