Emilia Clarke Is Summer-Chic in Knit Two Piece and Pointy Heels for ‘The Seagull’ Photocall

Emilia Clarke promoted her new play in style.

The “Game of Thrones” alum attended the photocall for her new play, “The Seagull” on Thursday in London. The show, which runs at the West End until mid-September, is a new version of Anton Chekhov‘s classic play and is directed by Jamie Lloyd. Clarke made her debut at the West End, playing Nina in the production.

Clarke at “The Seagull” photocall in London on July 7. CREDIT: David M. Benett / Contributor

To the photocall, Clarke donned a summery two-piece set. The “Me Before You” star wore a beige knit high-neck sleeveless top with a matching maxi skirt. She added small, dainty earrings and rings to the look, and finished it off with a pair of cream pointed-toe heels that barely peeked out from under her skirt’s hem.

Clarke and Monks at “The Seagull” photocall in London on July 7. CREDIT: David M. Benett / Contributor

Clarke was joined by her costar, Daniel Monks during the photocall. Monks wore a classic black suit for the event with a crisp white tee under his jacket. He added black boots to the ensemble with multiple large buckles and hardware across the top, adding a bit of unexpected edge to the outfit.

When it comes to shoes, Clarke’s go-to style is a pointed-toe pump. The “Terminator Genisys” star has worn the shoes in an array of colors and textures over the years from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Kurt Geiger. She also favors open-toed sandals on the red carpet for added glamour, often from labels like Prada, Alexandre Birman and Casadei. Clarke has become a mainstay in the fashion world since starring in “Game of Thrones,” serving as the face of campaigns for brands like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana — plus sitting front row for Altuzarra, Christian Dior and more top brands.

Click through the gallery for more of Emilia Clarke’s best statement shoe moments over the years.