Sir Elton John Spreads Holiday Cheer in a Monogrammed Embroidered Green Blazer and Red and White Striped Adidas Sambas at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Window Unveiling

To celebrate the launch of its 2022 holiday campaign and an integrated partnership supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Saks hosted its light show and window unveiling at its New York Flagship feat a special performance of “Your Song” by Sir Elton John on Tuesday night.

Sir Elton John performs in the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show on Nov. 22, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

While a crowd gathered outside to watch the festivities, viewers were able to tune in online via Saks Live.

Dressed dapperly, John sat at a glossy black grand piano clad in a festive tailored green blazer jacket with his first name embroidered on the breast pocket, accompanied by a pink bow.

Underneath, the “Tiny Dancer” singer wore a red, white, and blue polo, which he coordinated with a matching pair of sweats that were striped down the sides in coordinating colors. With his ever iconic sunglasses on, John was ready to put on a spectacular holiday show.

Although slightly hard to see, the joyous performance saw John laced up in Adidas Samba low-top sneakers in red with recognizable serrated white side stripes. The footwear features gum rubber outsoles and with red leather uppers with a sleek elongated silhouette.

In addition, Saks announced a $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund. As part of the partnership, Saks will also launch a curated multi-vendor merchandise collection, dedicated holiday window displays at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship, and two Saks Live events and editorial content across its digital platform.

“I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Saks that is going the extra mile to make this world a brighter, more accepting place this holiday season and beyond,” John said in a statement. “While it’s the happiest time of the year for many, we mustn’t forget about the billions of people around the world for whom safety, respect, and dignity are not guaranteed.”

PHOTOS: Take a look at Elton John’s fabulous style evolution.