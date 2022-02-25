×
Elton John Nails High-Low Dressing in Gucci Sweatpants & Asics Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Despite a terrifying flight incident earlier this week, Elton John continues on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

The iconic performer was spotted leaving his New York City hotel on Friday headed to a concert in New Jersey wearing an almost entirely Gucci get-up. This comes as no surprise as the Alessandro Michele-helmed brand has been dressing Elton for his farewell tour. The “Crocodile Rock” singer donned a Gucci ‘La Societe Angelique’ varsity jacket featuring a navy wool body and cream-colored leather sleeves.

Elton John wearing Gucci in New York City
Elton John wearing a pink Gucci tracksuit and wool varsity bomber jacket in New York City on Feb. 25, 2022.
Underneath, he sported a pink Gucci GG logo tracksuit featuring the luxury label’s signature piping. On his feet, however, the legendary hitmaker sported a simple pair of black Asics sneakers. John opted for the brand’s Gel-Pulse 12 running shoes featuring engineered mesh uppers with neon green and blue accents. The silhouette retails at under $100.

elton john, asics sneakers, Asics Gel-Pulse 12 sneakers
A closer look at Elton John wearing black Asics Gel-Pulse 12 sneakers featuring neon green and blue accents.
This sighting comes after John’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing, which took three tries due to inordinately high winds, while en route to the U.S. from the U.K. on Monday. The aircraft reportedly experienced issues with its hydraulic systems about an hour into the flight.

elton john performing, elton john wearing gucci, elton john, gucci
Elton John performing in NYC wearing a head-to-toe Gucci look on Thursday.
Shop Elton John’s affordable shoe look.

asics gel pulse 12
To Buy: Asics Gel-Pulse 12 Running Shoes, $70 (was $90)

