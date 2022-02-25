Elton John Nails High-Low Dressing in Gucci Sweatpants & Asics Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite a terrifying flight incident earlier this week, Elton John continues on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

The iconic performer was spotted leaving his New York City hotel on Friday headed to a concert in New Jersey wearing an almost entirely Gucci get-up. This comes as no surprise as the Alessandro Michele-helmed brand has been dressing Elton for his farewell tour. The “Crocodile Rock” singer donned a Gucci ‘La Societe Angelique’ varsity jacket featuring a navy wool body and cream-colored leather sleeves.

Elton John wearing a pink Gucci tracksuit and wool varsity bomber jacket in New York City on Feb. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

Underneath, he sported a pink Gucci GG logo tracksuit featuring the luxury label’s signature piping. On his feet, however, the legendary hitmaker sported a simple pair of black Asics sneakers. John opted for the brand’s Gel-Pulse 12 running shoes featuring engineered mesh uppers with neon green and blue accents. The silhouette retails at under $100.

A closer look at Elton John wearing black Asics Gel-Pulse 12 sneakers featuring neon green and blue accents. CREDIT: Splash

This sighting comes after John’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing, which took three tries due to inordinately high winds, while en route to the U.S. from the U.K. on Monday. The aircraft reportedly experienced issues with its hydraulic systems about an hour into the flight.

Elton John performing in NYC wearing a head-to-toe Gucci look on Thursday. CREDIT: MEGA

