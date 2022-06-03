Elsa Hosk Masters French Girl Style In Diamond-Body Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels

Elsa Hosk showed fans her take on French girl style in a dreamy post to her Instagram page today.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed before a background filled with different greenery, shading her eyes from the sun. The caption of the three pictured posts reads, “Fresh off the French Riviera with the chicest #valentinogaravani #rockstudspike bag @maisonvalentino ❤️.”

Hosk repped Valentino for her day out in the countryside, wearing a halter jumpsuit in red, white and blue with a matching bandana tied on her windswept hair. The neckline of the jumpsuit is angular, shaped much like a diamond, flowing into loose pair of trousers.

The fabric is dotted with paisley print, complete with swirls and the word “Valentino” scattered across the material in wavy blue lettering. The trousers are summery and free-hanging while the top is a little bit tighter and fitted.

Hosk modeled a Nappa Rockstud shoulder bag from Valentino with a chain strap made of red leather. The bag had silver studs and a gold clasp with a silver chain band. The silky matching bandana atop the model’s head is lengthy, cascading down her shoulder. The free-flowing outfit is a statement on its own, allowing Hosk to shine without any jewelry.

Hosk’s pants are too billowy and lengthy for their own good, blocking out the view of her shoes. The model is a big fan of strappy sandal heels, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she wore the silhouette. White flat-top sneakers could also bring this look to life, playing off the white speckled throughout the ensemble.