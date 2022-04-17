Elsa Hosk Shows Off Two Pool Party Looks Thanks to Revolve and Heavy Manners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk got ready for the pool in two very different looks.

Hosk stood on some steps, posing in the first post before a rock wall. The model wore a red fitted Balenciaga baseball cap atop her head with the brand’s name written on the brim in white. The stylish model went for primary colors, rocking a blue, yellow and red Chanel chain bag on her shoulder. The model also wore an unreleased Heavy Manners swimsuit in red and yellow, embellished with little yellow flowers and a yellow lettuce hem. The model, however, isn’t wearing any shoes in the post.

The second post to Instagram also features Hosk at a Revolve pool party, wearing all white this time. The model wore a studded peach bikini under a white silky button-up dress. Hosk belted the whole affair with a studded silver and white leather belt with an exaggerated buckle. The model wore a gold chain necklace and sported her hair up in a very Pam Anderson-inspired messy bun. The Swedish model seems to favor Balenciaga, donning one of their metallic silver shoulder bags with heart keychain detailing. The bag is dotted with silver or metal studs and hardware, making for a grungy vibe. Once again, the model doesn’t provide a shot of her shoes, but the look might not even need them. However, a wedge sandal or even some clean white sneakers would make this outfit pop.

