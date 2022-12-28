Elsa Hosk Gets Cozy In Shag Sweater With Maxi Skirt & Suede Boots With Family

Elsa Hosk had a monochromatic moment as she took to Instagram to wish her followers a Merry Christmas with an intimate family picture alongside her partner Tom Daly and their daughter Tuulikki.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a beige Malene Birger shag knit sweater with a V-neckline and dropped shoulders. She paired it with a matching maxi skirt. The set is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Hosk opted for no accessories to keep the attention on the fuzzy set.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of beige booties. The suede shoes featured an almond toe and slim silhouette. The booties added height to the look with a gold stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Hosk kept her platinum blond bob in a sleek style that complemented her glowing makeup, including a nude lip.

The model has been keeping a low profile for the past year. Aside from mastering fall style with a cozy mock neck Helsa sweater and Chanel boots on Instagram, one of the last times Hosk was seen out and about was sitting front row at Dior’s spring 2023 show. She was wearing a complete denim ensemble sporting a dark-wash dress with balloon-like sleeves and bronze buttons. She added textured accents to the look with a black leather corset and glossy combat boots.

For the past year, The Swedish model spent most of her time off the runway and focused on launching her very own travel-wear brand Helsa, which was released last September. The model drew inspiration from her home country to create the sustainable clothing line that is filled with essential wardrobe staples. The new brand was featured at the Revolve Gallery during NYFW alongside other emerging fashion brands like LITA by Ciara, Good Man Brand, and House of Harlow 1960.