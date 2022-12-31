Elsa Hosk Sun Bathes in a Crochet Loewe Watermelon Bikini and Geometric Thong Toed Sandals

Basking in the sun, Elsa Hosk spent the last days of 2022 bikini clad on holiday. The former Victoria Secret Angel snapped selfies of her beach ready ensemble, which included designer swimwear and strappy sandals.

Starting off strong, Hosk wore a crochet Loewe watermelon bikini top in a halter style with bright green straps and red and black triangle shaped cups. On bottom, the Swedish social media star slipped into a sleek black high waisted maxi skirt. On the accessories front, the Helsa brand owner carried a black and red beaded mini bag with gold hardware and shaded her eyes with black sunglasses. Hosk strung on a dainty necklace with a large floral pendant and styled her blond bob into a messy ponytail.

Although Hosk’s swimwear is certainly not traditional, the original bikini emerged in the 1940s, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple.

When it came to footwear, Hosk stepped into black geometric sandals with thin criss-crossing straps that wound their way up the model’s ankles for a sturdier construction. Singular straps separated Hosk’s big toe from the rest, creating a thong like appearance, although not in the more conventional manner.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

The young fashionista usually wears a variety of footwear ranging from strappy sandal heels with some sort of visual interest or adornments, or the coolest of sneakers.

