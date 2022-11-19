×
Elsa Hosk is All About the Fall Vibes in a Cozy Mock Neck Helsa Sweater and Chanel Boots

By Amina Ayoud
Elsa Hosk shared a slideshow of images to her Instagram today, giving her fans and followers an in-depth look at what she was wearing down to the shoes she wore. The ensemble was quintessential fall, complete with knitwear from the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s personal brand and designer footwear.

On top, Hosk sported a tan mock-neck ribbed knit sweater with wide bell sleeves from her brand Helsa. The top was paired alongside light-wash high-waisted denim that made for a rather casual addition. Hosk carried a brown and tan micro monogrammed Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and dressed her ensemble up with gold heart shaped studs and a cup of iced coffee, the perfect fall accessory. The Christopher Cloos brand ambassador wore her wild blond curls tamed into a messy bun, leaving curled strands out to frame her features.

When it came to footwear, Hosk zipped into classic tan leather Chanel knee-high boots. The set featured a neutral streamlined silhouette, complete with triangular toes and thin 2- to 3-inch block heels. The pair featured an embossed Chanel logo that was only visible thanks to the model’s detail shots. Hosk’s designer footwear was a perfect addition to her fall-centric look.

The young fashionista usually wears a variety of footwear ranging from strappy sandal heels with some sort of visual interest or adornments, or the coolest of sneakers.

Last we saw her, Hosk was sat front row in a denim-on-denim outfit at Dior’s spring 2023 show. The star wore a dark-wash collared denim dress with long, balloon-like sleeves and a pleated A-line skirt, the top half kept closed with bronzy buttons. The catwalk star layered a shiny black leather corset overtop the dress, creating visual interest thanks to the disparity of fabrics. On her feet, Hosk wore glossy black combat boots.

