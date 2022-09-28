Elsa Hosk Plays With Textures in Corseted Denim Dress & Combat Boots at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elsa Hosk grabbed attention on the front row in a denim-on-denim outfit at the the Dior spring 2023 collection that debuted today during Paris Fashion Week. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel offered a perspective unlike her counterparts, offering striking textural contrast with the addition of leather.

Hosk’s look consisted of a dark-wash collared denim dress with long, balloon-like sleeves and a pleated A-line skirt, the top half kept closed with bronzy buttons. Using the ante, the catwalk star layered an edgy shiny black leather corset overtop the dress, creating visual interest thanks to the disparity of fabrics. Hosk carried a baby pink quilted mini bag with an equally glossy finish, the style fitted with silver Dior charms.

Elsa Hosk attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The Swedish social media personality wore her short blond tresses back with a beaded headband and centered her makeup around peachy pink tones.

Further playing off the leather in her look, Hosk laced up chunky platform black combat boots.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Elsa Hosk attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The Dior spring 2023 show included 85 looks that saw models finding their stride in lace-trimmed bustiers, map-printed jumpsuits, and coordinating vibrant florals set on stark black and tan backgrounds. Constructed capes and trenches were the outwear of the moment, paired with patent leather bags in black and white, alongside tote styles tipped with fringe pom poms and woven florals that held their own against their sturdier counterparts. The front row saw Maggie Gyllenhaal and Iris Law.

