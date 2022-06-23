Elliot Page Masters Casual Suiting With Jeans & Loafers on ‘Late Night With Seth Myers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elliot Page suited up in style on Tuesday for an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Myers.”

Elliot Page on “Late Night With Seth Myers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The actor sat down with the talk show host to discuss Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy.” Page opened up with the host about the pushback he’d received from people since transitioning.”What I want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence I feel. I feel a way I never really thought possible for a long, long time,” said Page.

Elliot Page on “Late Night With Seth Myers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Page wore a smart blue suit jacket featuring a geometric print and pinstripe pattern. The suit was tailored to the actor’s frame and fit him well.

Beneath the suit jacket, Page wore a white button-up with a crisp clean collar protruding from underneath the jacket. Page coordinated with fitted dark blue denim trousers to accompany the suit jacket, taking things to a more casual place.

Beyond a few chunky gold rings, the actor wore no other jewelry. Page has brought more colors and prints into his looks recently, amping up something like a regular jacket or blue jeans.

Elliot Page on “Late Night With Seth Myers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

For footwear, Paige slipped into chestnut-colored loafers with a rounded toe. The shoes featured green and gold designs on the top with a tassel hanging down the front. The playful detail paired with the dark forest green makes the shoes much more interesting. The little details in each piece of the actor’s outfit manage to spice up otherwise very traditional silhouettes, making them more fashion-forward in turn.

