Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Are Auctioning Their Custom Wedding Nike Sneakers To Help Planned Parenthood

Ellen DeGeneres is auctioning a selection of wardrobe items from noteworthy moments in her personal life and career. The sell-off event will happen on Dec. 7 at Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television in Los Angeles and all proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

The sale will include a red velvet Gucci suit the award-winning comedian wore to host the 79th Annual Academy Awards, as well as two custom-made pairs of sneakers worn by DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi at their wedding in 2008.

Nike custom-made sneakers for DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi on the occasion of their wedding. CREDIT: Bonhams/MEGA

Both pairs are cream-colored with baby pink accents — one is similar to Nike’s classic Dunk High style, while the other is comparable to Nike’s Dunk Low silhouette. The sneakers are estimated at $2,000 – 3,000.

Gucci tuxedo worn by Ellen DeGeneres to host the 79th Annual Academy Awards. CREDIT: Bonhams/MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres host the 79th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on Feb. 25, 2007 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Other items that will be up for auction include a custom Saint Laurent tuxedo worn by DeGeneres to host the 86th Annual Academy Awards, estimated at $1,000 – 1,500, a custom Zac Posen tuxedo worn by her to the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, estimated at $1,000 – 1,500, and a custom Celine jacket seen on the talk show host at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, estimated at $800 – 1,200.

Saint Laurent tuxedo worn by Ellen DeGeneres to host the 86th Annual Academy Awards. CREDIT: Bonhams/MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Mar. 2, 2014 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

DeGeneres is known for her signature style, consisting of a tailored suit and a good pair of sneakers. She made the combination her trademark while hosting 19 seasons of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I had a way of dressing that isn’t the way most women were dressing,” DeGeneres told FN. “I started seeing women come to the show attempting to dress like me. I would see versions of myself in the audience, and I thought, ‘There’s a market here.’”

The comedian is currently traveling the country with Michelle Obama, hosting the former first lady’s “The Light We Carry” book tour.

