Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Are Auctioning Their Custom Wedding Nike Sneakers To Help Planned Parenthood

By Amina Ayoud
Ellen DeGeneres is auctioning a selection of wardrobe items from noteworthy moments in her personal life and career. The sell-off event will happen on Dec. 7 at Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television in Los Angeles and all proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

The sale will include a red velvet Gucci suit the award-winning comedian wore to host the 79th Annual Academy Awards, as well as two custom-made pairs of sneakers worn by DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi at their wedding in 2008.

On Dec. 7, a selection of wardrobe items from significant moments in the personal life and career of Ellen DeGeneres (b. 1958) will come to auction with all sales proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood at Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles.
Nike custom-made sneakers for DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi on the occasion of their wedding.
CREDIT: Bonhams/MEGA

Both pairs are cream-colored with baby pink accents — one is similar to Nike’s classic Dunk High style, while the other is comparable to Nike’s Dunk Low silhouette.  The sneakers are estimated at $2,000 – 3,000.

Gucci tuxedo worn by Ellen DeGeneres to host the 79th Annual Academy Awards.
CREDIT: Bonhams/MEGA
HOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 25: ***NO ONLINE, NO INTERNET, EMBARGOED FROM INTERNET AND TELEVISION USAGE UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE LIVE OSCARS TELECAST*** Actress Ellen DeGeneres host the 79th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ellen DeGeneres host the 79th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on Feb. 25, 2007 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Other items that will be up for auction include a custom Saint Laurent tuxedo worn by DeGeneres to host the 86th Annual Academy Awards, estimated at $1,000 – 1,500, a custom Zac Posen tuxedo worn by her to the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, estimated at $1,000 – 1,500, and a custom Celine jacket seen on the talk show host at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, estimated at $800 – 1,200.

Saint Laurent tuxedo worn by Ellen DeGeneres to host the 86th Annual Academy Awards.
CREDIT: Bonhams/MEGA
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Host Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Mar. 2, 2014 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

DeGeneres is known for her signature style, consisting of a tailored suit and a good pair of sneakers. She made the combination her trademark while hosting 19 seasons of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I had a way of dressing that isn’t the way most women were dressing,” DeGeneres told FN. “I started seeing women come to the show attempting to dress like me. I would see versions of myself in the audience, and I thought, ‘There’s a market here.’”

The comedian is currently traveling the country with Michelle Obama, hosting the former first lady’s “The Light We Carry” book tour.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Ellen DeGeneres’ red carpet style evolution.

