Elle Fanning Does Cowgirl Glamour to Celebrate Gucci’s Arrival in Austin During SXSW

Elle Fanning at Gucci and Bumble party to celebrate Gucci’s arrival in the Austin market and coinciding with SXSW.

Elle Fanning is ready for Texas. The actress hit Gucci’s private cocktail party in Austin on Friday night during the SXSW festival to celebrate Gucci’s first store in the Austin market, as well as women innovators across fashion, technology, film and music.

FN was on the scene.

Fanning, wearing a cowboy hat, fur coat and Gucci bralette, joined the event’s co-hosts, president and CEO of Gucci Americas, Susan Chokachi, and Selby Drummond, Bumble’s chief brand officer.

Selby Drummond and Elle Fanning at Sammie’s Italian. CREDIT: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com

In honor of the event, and Women’s History Month, Gucci and Bumble teamed up through Gucci’s Chime for Change campaign to support DivInc, a Texas-based nonprofit organization on a mission to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship. Funding will support DivInc’s overall mission and various programming, including their Web3 Tech Accelerator Program.

In addition, Gucci’s Chime for Change continues to work with Texas’ Ms. Foundation for Women to support Texas-based students, LGBTQ and POC women, and the formerly incarcerated, in rebuilding their local communities through education and advocacy. Plus, due to the recent urgent threats to the rights of transgender individuals in the state, Chime for Change is currently supporting Equality Texas’s Queer Texas Crisis Fund to support trans youth and their families.