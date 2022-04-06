Elle Fanning Makes a Case for Business-Glam in Navy Suit & Loafers for ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Press Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elle Fanning made a case for high fashion business attire in her Instagram post yesterday as she continues to promote her Hulu series, “The Girl From Plainville.”

The 23-year-old exuded professional glamour in the photo. The “The Great” actress posed for the camera wearing a sleek suit by The Row. The ensemble consisted of a long semi-fitted navy blazer with button closure and no lapel as well as matching trousers with a flared finish. She layered a light blue collared shirt beneath the jacket which she buttoned up to the top.

Fanning ket her accessories simple with a few gold rings and thick gold hoops. She continued the classy business aesthetic and slipped into a pair of black leather loafers that featured a pointed toe.

Suits have been a celebrity favorite on and off the red carpet this season. Celebrities such as Zendaya, Keke Palmer and Kristen Stewart have been spotted in sleek suit sets.

When it comes to Fanning’s typical shoe style, she is known to make statements while promoting her projecuts. She usually gravitates towards platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Marc Jacobs. Her style recently gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour with towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

The star made a spring statement while in New York last week. She stepped out in a leopard print dress with dramatic puffy sleeves and a rose-shaped detail at the center of the neckline. Her dress prompted a corset style due to its sweetheart bust and cinch on the waist. She coordinated with a pair of hot pink pumps with a triangle pointed toe that sculpted the foot around the toe box and had a small pyramid heel.

