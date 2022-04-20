Elle Fanning Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Braided Sandals for ‘James Corden’ With Anthony Ramos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elle Fanning took a metallic approach to her latest look when the actress hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night. While on the show, she talked about her new Hulu series, “The Girl from Plainville,” as well as her recent birthday celebration in Miami. Actor Anthony Ramos also appeared on the show alongside Fanning.

Corden, Fanning and Ramos on ‘The Late Late Show’ on April 19. CREDIT: CBS

For the appearance, “The Great” actress wore a silver outfit styled by Samantha McMillen. She donned a sparkly silver vest with a matching midi skirt courtesy of Giorgio Armani. She added chunky silver hoop earrings to the outfit, as well as a few silver rings. Ramos wore a darker look that contrasted with Fanning. He wore black pants with a black and white cardigan sweater. He finished off his look with black boots.

Fanning on ‘The Late Late Show’ on April 19. CREDIT: CBS

Fanning kept her metallic look going with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman with a square toe design. The Addison 100 Sandal, which retails for $550, features a crystal-embellished voluminous braided detail along each of the two straps, as well as a 4-inch heel.

Stuart Weitzman Addison 100 Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

When it comes to Fanning’s shoe style, she is known to make statements while promoting her projects. She usually gravitates towards platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. Her style recently gained a sophisticated edge and amplified glamour with artsy heels and towering platform pumps by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

