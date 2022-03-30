Elle Fanning Elevates Flowy Leopard-Print Dress With Hot Pink Pumps on Pyramid Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elle Fanning made a spring style statement in New York City on Tuesday. The “Maleficent” actress was spotted hitting the pavement in the Big Apple in a leopard-print dress. The ankle-length garment was complete with a low round plunging neckline that was met with a silver rose in the center, short puffy sleeves and a slight ruffle on the hem. Her dress prompted a corset vibe due to its sweetheart bust and cinch on the waist.

Fanning parted her signature blond locs on the side and held some of her hair back with a gold clip. To really let her outfit do all of the talking, the “Great” alum opted for minimal accessories and neutral makeup.

Elle Fanning spotted out in New York City on March 29, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To ground everything, Fanning slipped into a pair of hot pink pumps. The silhouette included a triangle pointed toe that sculpted the foot around the toe box and had a small pyramid heel. Pyramid heels offer a fresh take on traditional heel styles. The shape easily adds an eye-catching detail to any shoe style and ensemble.

A closer look at Elle Fanning’s pink pumps on March 29, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes fashion, Fanning is known to make statements on and off the red carpet. She has a personal aesthetic that is sweet and unapologetically feminine. On the footwear, she tends to tends to gravitate towards platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Marc Jacobs. Her style recently gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour with towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with pointy pink pumps.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Dawnira Mix No. 6 Pump, $50.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Fresh Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $95).

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Trendz Pointy Toe Pumps, $95.