Elle Fanning Elevates Flowy Leopard-Print Dress With Hot Pink Pumps on Pyramid Heels

Elle Fanning made a spring style statement in New York City on Tuesday. The “Maleficent” actress was spotted hitting the pavement in the Big Apple in a leopard-print dress. The ankle-length garment was complete with a low round plunging neckline that was met with a silver rose in the center, short puffy sleeves and a slight ruffle on the hem. Her dress prompted a corset vibe due to its sweetheart bust and cinch on the waist.
Fanning parted her signature blond locs on the side and held some of her hair back with a gold clip. To really let her outfit do all of the talking, the “Great” alum opted for minimal accessories and neutral makeup.
To ground everything, Fanning slipped into a pair of hot pink pumps. The silhouette included a triangle pointed toe that sculpted the foot around the toe box and had a small pyramid heel. Pyramid heels offer a fresh take on traditional heel styles. The shape easily adds an eye-catching detail to any shoe style and ensemble.
When it comes fashion, Fanning is known to make statements on and off the red carpet. She has a personal aesthetic that is sweet and unapologetically feminine. On the footwear, she tends to tends to gravitate towards platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Marc Jacobs. Her style recently gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour with towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.
