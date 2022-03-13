Elle Fanning Glitters In Gold Strapless Ball Gown & Satin Pumps at Critics’ Choice Awards

Elle Fanning glittered in gold at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “All Bright Places” actress made quite the statement in a champagne-colored ballgown by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless garment cinched slightly at the waist and included sheer detailing on the hem.

Fanning accessorized the sparkly number with stud earrings and a thick gold bracelet. The “Maleficent” star opted for a bold red lip with winged eyeliner. To really let her dress do all of the talking, she slicked her hair down in a low ponytail.

Elle Fanning arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The “Great” alum tied her look together with gold Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps. The satin silhouette was the perfect complement to her gown. The elegant style is lined with leather for comfort and features a 4-inch heel.

Related Venus Williams Is a Show-Stopper in Plunging Double-Slit Gown & Python Heels at Critics' Choice Awards 2022 Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics' Choice Awards 2022 Serena Williams Serves Up Sparkles in Silver Disco Ball Gown at Critics' Choice Awards

When it comes to fashion, Fanning has a personal aesthetic that is sweet and unapologetically feminine. In February, she came through with a striking outfit for the 2022 SAG Awards. She stepped out in a cream and white look that had a plunging neckline, two front pockets and three buttons on the front of the garment by Gucci. Underneath, she wore a sheer blouse that exposed her bra and had structured cuffs for a sophisticated touch. She tied her look together with black sequined trousers and Gucci platforms.

The Critics’ Choice Awards honor the year’s top pictures and performances of film and television. This year’s event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be broadcast from Los Angeles. Leading the film categories are “West Side Story” and “Belfast,” while the TV side is led by “Succession.” The Critics Choice acting categories are led by stars from most nominated projects, including Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield.

See Fanning’s style through the years.