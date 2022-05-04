Elle Fanning Puts Modern Spin on Leather Jacket With Slingback Kitten Heels at ‘The Great’ Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elle Fanning went causal-chic for the FYC screening of her comedy-drama series “The Great” in Los Angeles on Monday. Fanning, who works with celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen, stepped out in a black leather jacket by Celine. The silhouette was adorned with bold gold buttons and featured two square pockets on each side.

The actress complemented the sleek outwear with a white collard shirt and charcoal wide-leg pants. The “Maleficent” star styled her signature blond tresses straight and kept her accessories minimal, only adding thin hoop earrings and midi rings.

To further elevate the moment, Fanning slipped into a pair of Miu Miu Leather Loafers. The shoes featured black leather paneled uppers in the style of penny loafers, as well as sharp pointed toes and thin slingback straps. The style’s preppy nature further stemmed from varnished kitten heels, which totaled 1.7 inches in height. Kitten heels have been a longstanding trend in the shoe world since returning to the scene in the mid-2010s. Most styles feature rounded or pointed toes, as well as thin heels totaling 1-2 inches in height for easy wear.

Miu Miu Leather Loafers With Heel. CREDIT: Miu Miu

When it comes fashion, Fanning is known to make statements on and off the red carpet. She has a personal aesthetic that is sweet and unapologetically feminine. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Marc Jacobs. Her style recently gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour with towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

