Ella Emhoff Wore Heeled Oxfords to the Thom Browne Fall 2022 Runway Show

By Allie Fasanella
Ella Emhoff made a fashionable appearance at the Thom Browne show in New York City on Friday.

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris stepped out in a gray striped blazer with a cropped silhouette and raw edge hem, which she wore over a white shirt and black tie, a long red tiered skirt, and platform lace-up shoes.

Ella Emhoff makes an appearance at the Thom Browne fall '22 runway show in New York City on Friday, April 29.
The footwear style served as a unique take on the classic black and white oxford shoe, with a pointed toe, architectural curved heel, and wooden platform sole. The 22-year-old model on the rise paired them with black crew socks. She also carried a white bag and topped things off with a black bow-adorned headband.

A closer look at Ella Emhoff wearing black and white oxford-inspired shoes featuring a curved heel and pointed toe.
Emhoff was accompanied by her boyfriend Samuel Hine, a fashion writer for GQ, who wore a gray blazer over a white shirt and black tie, blue striped shorts, and black combat boots with gray and white socks.

Ella Emhoff poses with boyfriend Samuel Hine before heading into the Thom Browne show in NYC on April 29.
The daughter of the U.S. second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who graduated from the New School’s Parsons School of Design last May, made her modeling debut when she hit the runway for Proenza Schouler’s fall ’21 show at New York Fashion Week.

