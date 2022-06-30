Elizabeth Olsen Walks on Wild Side in Tiger Dress and Red Heels on ‘The Tonight Show’

Elizabeth Olsen appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in style.

The “WandaVision” star hit the late-night show on Wednesday night. She talked about her uncertain future with Marvel as well as her new children’s book “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective.” She sported a long sleeve mini dress during her appearance. The white shift dress featured tigers printed all over as well as pleating throughout, a mock neck and a keyhole. She kept her accessories to a minimum with small earrings and a few dainty rings.

Olsen and Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ CREDIT: NBC

The actress added a pop of color with her footwear. She wore a pair of ruby red mules while on the show. Her shoes featured a pointed toe as well as a short kitten heel, reaching at least one inch. The shoes were covered in a velvety material for a luxe look.

Olsen and Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ CREDIT: NBC

Similar to this look, Olsen’s footwear choices are often streamlined and contemporary thanks to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the “Kodachrome” actress can frequently be seen in pointed-toe pumps in a range of neutral and jewel-toned hues by Dior, Le Silla and Sophia Webster. Olsen’s also been seen in sleek sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Miu Miu as well. Aside from sharp heels, she can be spotted in Tod’s loafers, Khaite sandals and Alice sneakers when off-duty.

