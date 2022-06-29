Elizabeth Olsen Channels ’60s Style Inspiration in Green Geometric Print Dress & Bow-Tied Kitten Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Olsen’s style has always been about big and bold, specifically her penchant for balloon sleeves and bright colors, and it continued today subtly with a more simplified design, but still loud and infectious.

“The Scarlet Witch” actress went green in New York City in a ’60s-adjacent mini dress and bow-tied mules.

The dress was a remarkably rich in variations of green. With the backdrop of the print being green, it also included geometric shapes of triangles and circles, which give the dress some personality. The dress also includes a slim mock neck with a loose bust that cinches around the waist.

Her accessories are slim to none, except for her rounded black sunglasses that further emphasize the retro inspiration.

One of the most adorable additions to the outfit was Olsen’s bow-tied mules. The kitten heel mules featured a tan bow over a pointy black sole. With the dress, these mules work perfectly because they contrast the green with neutralized colors but keep the vintage Hollywood theme.

While Olsen was channeling another decade, mules themselves have an interesting history of their own. They were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court. The shoe variety reemerged in the 1950s, with stars like Marilyn Monroe favoring the style — especially the newer open-toe silhouette. Mules recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion.

From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

