Elizabeth Olsen Joins the Plunging Power Suit Trend With Platform Heels for ‘Dr Strange’ Premiere

Elizabeth Olsen brought a professional flair to red carpet glam at the Los Angeles premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” yesterday.

The 33-year-old suited up in a sleek Alexandre Vauthier matching set. The ensemble featured a blazer turned top with a plunging neckline and large shiny lapels. The jacket was clasped shut with one crystal embellish flower-shaped button at the center. On the bottom, she wore a pair of super baggy wide-leg trousers.

Elizabeth Olsen at the Los Angeles premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” on Monday, May 2, 2022 at El Capitan Theatre. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The “Wandavision” actress kept it simple with accessories making for a sleek and polished look. She wore a pair of dainty dangling earrings and two silver rings.

Elizabeth Olsen at the Los Angeles premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” on Monday, May 2, 2022 at El Capitan Theatre. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In terms of footwear, her trousers covered most of her feet however the front tip of the black platform open-toe shoes could be seen peeking out beneath her pants.

Matching suit sets have been a celebrity favorite this year. Fashion icons such as Zendaya, Elle Fanning and Kim Kardashian have been spotted sporting the power suit look recently. Venus Williams even suited up for her Met Gala appearance. She arrived for the occasion in a sharp black suit by Chloé, paired with a sleek corset top that included sculpted cups and accents. Her look was finished with sleek black sunglasses for a sultry retro twist, as well as a sparkly silver box clutch covered in black feathers.

Venus Williams at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Flip through the gallery to see 33 female celebrities looking boss in power pantsuits.