From Red Carpets to Galas, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer’s Style Evolution Has Plenty of Pointy Pumps & Soaring Stilettos

Since Armie Hammer‘s rise to fame, his former wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, has made some memorable red carpet appearances over the years.

From premieres to awards shows and galas, she has accompanied her husband Armie Hammer on many high-profile occasions. And you could call the TV personality’s red carpet style somewhat eclectic. She’s modeled a variety of different head-turning dresses, including mini and midi styles and full-on gowns. Not much of a minimalist, she tends to reach for looks embellished with sequins or beadwork. She also doesn’t shy away from vibrant colors or dresses with edgy cutouts.

The entrepreneur will celebrate her 39th birthday on Aug. 18. Here, we celebrate early with some of her chicest standout style moments.

Supporting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at a 2020 benefit gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., the mother-of-two wore a chic satiny two-toned dress featuring long sleeves and a mid-length hem with a thigh-high slit. She styled the belted, high-neck ivory and champagne number with dangly gold fringe earrings and pointy beige snake-embossed pumps.

Elizabeth Chambers attends a benefit gala for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund on February 27, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

At Vanity Fair‘s 2020 Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., Chambers showed off a dazzling beaded gown with a keyhole design that gave way to a high, choker-like neck, long sleeves and a feathery beige trim. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a glistening gold clutch.

Elizabeth Chambers strikes a pose in an embellished gown at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb 9, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Alongside Mary Alice Malone, Elizabeth Chambers supported the Malone Souliers Red Carpet Collection on Oct. 17, 2019 in bow embellished pumps with a plaid dress.

Mary Alice Malone (L) and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer celebrate the launch of Malone Souliers’ red carpet capsule collection at Eric Buterbaugh Floral on Oct. 17, 2019 in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Pictured here with Hammer in 2019, she sported a black velvet turtleneck mini dress and matching pumps at the GO Campaign Gala in Hollywood, Calif. She also carried a black clutch and added sparkly earrings.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer attend the 13th annual GO Campaign Gala on Nov. 16, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

In 2018 at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, the entrepreneur stepped out in a shimmering chocolate-colored sequin gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline She finished off the look with slinky black sandals, a black clutch and an assortment of jewelry.

Elizabeth Chambers is pictured here at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 10, 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

Accompanying Hammer at GQ’s 2017 Men of the Year party in L.A., she donned a multicolored knee-length dress designed with a plunging neckline and sheer panels. Black satin stilettos effortlessly completed the ensemble.

Chambers joins Hammer at the GQ Men of the Year party on Dec. 7, 2017. CREDIT: MEGA

At the same event a year earlier, a pregnant Chambers dressed in a flowing navy gown featuring a square neckline and subtle side cut-outs. Dangly earrings and a chunky gold bangle brought the glamorous look together.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer at the 2016 <em>GQ</em> Men of the Year party on Dec. 8, 2016. CREDIT: MEGA

For a screening of “Nocturnal Animals,” supporting Armie Hammer ‘s role in the film, she draped her pregnant belly in a red-hot gown designed with open sleeves and added black sandals at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles in 2016.

Chambers attends a screening of ‘Nocturnal Animals’ at the Hammer Museum on November 11, 2016. CREDIT: MEGA

