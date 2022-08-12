From Red Carpets to Galas, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer’s Style Evolution Has Plenty of Pointy Pumps & Soaring Stilettos

Since Armie Hammer‘s rise to fame, his former wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, has made some memorable red carpet appearances over the years.
From premieres to awards shows and galas, she has accompanied her husband Armie Hammer on many high-profile occasions. And you could call the TV personality’s red carpet style somewhat eclectic. She’s modeled a variety of different head-turning dresses, including mini and midi styles and full-on gowns. Not much of a minimalist, she tends to reach for looks embellished with sequins or beadwork. She also doesn’t shy away from vibrant colors or dresses with edgy cutouts.
The entrepreneur will celebrate her 39th birthday on Aug. 18. Here, we celebrate early with some of her chicest standout style moments.
Supporting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at a 2020 benefit gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., the mother-of-two wore a chic satiny two-toned dress featuring long sleeves and a mid-length hem with a thigh-high slit. She styled the belted, high-neck ivory and champagne number with dangly gold fringe earrings and pointy beige snake-embossed pumps.
At Vanity Fair‘s 2020 Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., Chambers showed off a dazzling beaded gown with a keyhole design that gave way to a high, choker-like neck, long sleeves and a feathery beige trim. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a glistening gold clutch.
Alongside Mary Alice Malone, Elizabeth Chambers supported the Malone Souliers Red Carpet Collection on Oct. 17, 2019 in bow embellished pumps with a plaid dress.
Pictured here with Hammer in 2019, she sported a black velvet turtleneck mini dress and matching pumps at the GO Campaign Gala in Hollywood, Calif. She also carried a black clutch and added sparkly earrings.
In 2018 at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, the entrepreneur stepped out in a shimmering chocolate-colored sequin gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline She finished off the look with slinky black sandals, a black clutch and an assortment of jewelry.
Accompanying Hammer at GQ’s 2017 Men of the Year party in L.A., she donned a multicolored knee-length dress designed with a plunging neckline and sheer panels. Black satin stilettos effortlessly completed the ensemble.
At the same event a year earlier, a pregnant Chambers dressed in a flowing navy gown featuring a square neckline and subtle side cut-outs. Dangly earrings and a chunky gold bangle brought the glamorous look together.
For a screening of “Nocturnal Animals,” supporting Armie Hammer ‘s role in the film, she draped her pregnant belly in a red-hot gown designed with open sleeves and added black sandals at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles in 2016.
PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades