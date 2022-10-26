×
Elizabeth Banks Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Peter Pan Collar Dress for ‘CBS Mornings’

By Amina Ayoud
Elizabeth Banks was spotted in New York today, right before her “CBS Mornings” interview. The star was all smiles dressed in an eye-catching red and white color palette with intense platform footwear.

Banks, who is currently promoting her new film “Call Jane”, wore the Miu Miu tulip-print dress at the occasion. The ensemble featured a sharp Peter Pan collar and short balloon sleeves. The lengthy dress also featured an a-line skirt.

Elizabeth Banks is seen in midtown on October 26, 2022 in New York City.
Keeping it simple, the “Hunger Games” actress popped on large red hoops that matched the red accents on her dress.

Along with the eye-catching outfit, Banks flattered her feet in sky-high platform pumps which consisted of thick soles and 7-inch heels. The towering footwear was secured to Bank’s feet with thin straps that wrapped around her ankles and threaded through a metal clasp. While platform heels aren’t for everyone, the style has become a mainstay item in many celebrities’ closets.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Elizabeth Banks is seen in midtown on October 26, 2022 in New York City.
