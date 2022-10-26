Elizabeth Banks Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Peter Pan Collar Dress for ‘CBS Mornings’

Elizabeth Banks was spotted in New York today, right before her “CBS Mornings” interview. The star was all smiles dressed in an eye-catching red and white color palette with intense platform footwear.

Banks, who is currently promoting her new film “Call Jane”, wore the Miu Miu tulip-print dress at the occasion. The ensemble featured a sharp Peter Pan collar and short balloon sleeves. The lengthy dress also featured an a-line skirt.

Elizabeth Banks is seen in midtown on October 26, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Keeping it simple, the “Hunger Games” actress popped on large red hoops that matched the red accents on her dress.

Along with the eye-catching outfit, Banks flattered her feet in sky-high platform pumps which consisted of thick soles and 7-inch heels. The towering footwear was secured to Bank’s feet with thin straps that wrapped around her ankles and threaded through a metal clasp. While platform heels aren’t for everyone, the style has become a mainstay item in many celebrities’ closets.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Elizabeth Banks is seen in midtown on October 26, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

