Elizabeth Banks Impresses in Sleek Black Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels at ‘Call Jane’ Premiere

Elizabeth Banks stunned in a black dress at the “Call Jane” premiere at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles last night.

The Massachusetts native dressed up in an off-the-shoulder gown with rhinestone detail buttons by Monique Lhuillier. The dress was designed with a perfect sweetheart neckline and bold front slit creating a picture-perfect column silhouette. The designer’s creations are inspired by special occasions as she began with evening gowns and cocktail dresses but has since expanded her fashionable reach by including ready-to-wear pieces.

Elizabeth Banks attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Call Jane” at Skirball Cultural Center on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To elevate her look, Banks slipped on a pair of black Sophia Webster pumps with crystal-beaded heels and a pointed-toe silhouette. The heels matched in sparkles with her shiny silver earrings and the glimmering details of the dress, bring everything together seamlessly.

Her wavy blonde hair and simple makeup look only verified the retro glamour of this beauty.

Elizabeth Banks attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Call Jane” at Skirball Cultural Center on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles.

The last time Banks wore a Monique Lhuillier design was back in 2019 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party when she popped in a red, two-piece outfit. Many of the actress’s looks can be attributed to the styling duo Wendi and Nicole Ferreira. The sisters have styled everyone from Tom Cruise to Seth Rogen to Octavia Spencer.

“Call Jane” is a film inspired by true events and directed by Phyllis Nagy, that captures the essence of late-Sixties social change via one woman’s quest to get a safe and legal abortion., according to the official website. The film hits theaters Oct. 28.

