×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Elisabeth Moss Sparkles in a Crystalized Pastel Yellow Gown and Hidden Heels at the 47th Annual Toronto International Film Festival

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
2022 Toronto International Film Festival – “The Handmaid’s Tale” Premiere
Celebrity Shoe Style: Toronto International Film Festival
Celebrity Shoe Style: Toronto International Film Festival
Celebrity Shoe Style: Toronto International Film Festival
Celebrity Shoe Style: Toronto International Film Festival
View Gallery 51 Images

Elisabeth Moss graced the red carpet for the premiere of season five of “The Handmaid’s Tale” at the 47th annual 2022 Toronto International Film Festival held at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Joined by her fellow cast members, the actress made a statement, wearing a St. John gown and hidden heels.

Moss’ lengthy ensemble featured long sleeves and a risky deep V-neckline with a swirling gather in the center, creating a dynamic textural element. The gown was dotted with a smattering of shiny silver crystals and was made of a lush silk jersey fabric. The “Mad Men” star wore no visible jewelry and styled her short blond locks down in a wavy middle part.

Related

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola Elevate Their Couples Style at 'Confess, Fletch' Screening

Kaitlyn Dever Sparkles in Crystal-Encrusted Sandals and Choker Dress at 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere

Pregnant Billie Lourd Flatters Her Baby Bump in Sparkling Rodarte Mini Dress With Sandals for 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Elisabeth Moss attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Elisabeth Moss attends “The Handmaid’s Tale” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 8 in Toronto.
CREDIT: Getty Images

While Moss’ heels aren’t visible thanks to the eclipsing hem of her dress, it’s safe to say that the Emmy Award-winning actress was wearing some sort of heel for the occasion. For more formal occasions, the thespian gravitates toward vibrant pointed pumps, boots and whimsical sandal heels from standout brands including Olgana Paris, Jimmy Choo and Schutz among others.

Recently, Moss appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her new project “Shining Girls.” The two-time Golden Globe Award-winner wore a bright orange suit and matching powerful pumps during her interview.

Elisabeth Moss attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Elisabeth Moss attends “The Handmaid’s Tale” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 8 in Toronto.
CREDIT: Getty Images

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is an American dystopian television series created by Bruce Miller, starring exceptional talents Moss and Yvonne Strahovski, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. The first two episodes of season five can be streamed on Hulu starting Sept. 14, with episodes streaming weekly after that.

Elisabeth Moss attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Elisabeth Moss attends “The Handmaid’s Tale” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 8 in Toronto.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The 47th annual 2022 Toronto International Film Festival features 11 days of international and Canadian cinema, special events featuring some of the biggest names in film and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film.

PHOTOS: See what other celebrities wore to the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad