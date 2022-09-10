Elisabeth Moss Sparkles in a Crystalized Pastel Yellow Gown and Hidden Heels at the 47th Annual Toronto International Film Festival

Elisabeth Moss graced the red carpet for the premiere of season five of “The Handmaid’s Tale” at the 47th annual 2022 Toronto International Film Festival held at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Joined by her fellow cast members, the actress made a statement, wearing a St. John gown and hidden heels.

Moss’ lengthy ensemble featured long sleeves and a risky deep V-neckline with a swirling gather in the center, creating a dynamic textural element. The gown was dotted with a smattering of shiny silver crystals and was made of a lush silk jersey fabric. The “Mad Men” star wore no visible jewelry and styled her short blond locks down in a wavy middle part.

Elisabeth Moss attends “The Handmaid’s Tale” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 8 in Toronto. CREDIT: Getty Images

While Moss’ heels aren’t visible thanks to the eclipsing hem of her dress, it’s safe to say that the Emmy Award-winning actress was wearing some sort of heel for the occasion. For more formal occasions, the thespian gravitates toward vibrant pointed pumps, boots and whimsical sandal heels from standout brands including Olgana Paris, Jimmy Choo and Schutz among others.

Recently, Moss appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her new project “Shining Girls.” The two-time Golden Globe Award-winner wore a bright orange suit and matching powerful pumps during her interview.

Elisabeth Moss attends “The Handmaid’s Tale” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 8 in Toronto. CREDIT: Getty Images

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is an American dystopian television series created by Bruce Miller, starring exceptional talents Moss and Yvonne Strahovski, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. The first two episodes of season five can be streamed on Hulu starting Sept. 14, with episodes streaming weekly after that.

Elisabeth Moss attends “The Handmaid’s Tale” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 8 in Toronto. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 47th annual 2022 Toronto International Film Festival features 11 days of international and Canadian cinema, special events featuring some of the biggest names in film and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film.

PHOTOS: See what other celebrities wore to the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.