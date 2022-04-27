×
Elisabeth Moss Embraces Spring Style in Whimsical Floral Skirt & Sky-Blue Heels for ‘CBS Mornings’

By Tara Larson
Elisabeth Moss is welcoming the spring weather with open arms.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star hit “CBS Mornings” early on Tuesday to discuss her new series, “Shining Girls.” Moss serves as the star and executive producer in the upcoming Apple TV+ show, which premieres on Friday. She plays a newspaper archivist in the 1990s whose career ambitions were derailed after a brutal assault. When recent murders mirror her assault, she works to uncover her attacker’s identity.

elisabeth moss, trench coat, floral skirt, blue top, cbs mornings
Moss outside of CBS Studios on April 26.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For the talk show appearance, Moss wore a bright floral look. She paired a light blue T-shirt with a floral midi skirt. The skirt featured shades of blues and greens as well as a matching belt.

The “Invisible Man” actress kept her accessories minimal with stud earrings and a simple necklace, but also added a bold red lip that contrasted against the cool tones of her outfit. Over top of her tee and skirt, Moss added a tan trench coat that grazed the bottom hem of her skirt.

Moss kept the springtime look going with her shoes. She wore a pair of bright blue heels with her look, bringing out the deeper blues that splashed her skirt. Her pumps featured a patent leather finish as well as a heel reaching at least 3 inches. Pointed-toe pumps have become a top style in the last year, now that live events have returned. The style’s thin heels and triangular toes often add a sharp finish to nearly any ensemble.

elisabeth moss, trench coat, floral skirt, blue top, cbs mornings
A closer look at Moss’ heels.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

See how high heels have changed through the decades here.

