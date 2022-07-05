Eiza Gonzalez Makes Elegant Statement In Floral Print Dress With Invisible Heels at Giambattista Valli Dinner During Paris Couture Week

There is nothing more extravagant, fabulous or simply beautiful than haute couture and twice a year designers are afforded the opportunity to present the most intricate and complex collections from the French capital.

Eiza Gonzalez was one of the many celebrities to bring their A-game to Paris Couture Week. The Mexican actress looked stunning as she arrived at a Giambattista Valli dinner on Monday. Prior to grabbing a bite to eat, Gonzalez was spotted at the Italian fashion designer’s show.

Eiza Gonzalez arrives at Giambattista Valli dinner during Paris Couture Week on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Eiza Gonzalez at the Giambattista Valli dinner during Paris Couture on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The “Ambulance” star wore a beautiful dress that featured a black bralette and high-waist white skirt. The top half of her gown had spaghetti straps with a plunging neckline. The bottom half was adorned with a floral print allover and had ruffled detailing and a sweeping hemline. She kept her accessories minimal, only adding a small light pink handbag.

The entertainer debuted a new hairstyle, which included tapered bangs while her straight brunette tresses framed her face. To let her look do all of the talking, Gonzalez opted for a fresh face with sharp winged eyeliner and a pink pout. Unfortunately, her footwear was not visible but it would be no surprise if the Gonzalez completed her look with towering heels, a lace up silhouette or strappy sandals.

Eiza Gonzalez leaves the Giambattista Valli dinner during Paris Couture Week on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Gonzalez is known for having a classy and trendy sartorial sense on and off the red carpet. She has worn gowns from Stella McCartney, Versace and Paco Rabanne. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards styles from brands like Bottega Veneta, Malone Souliers, New Balance and Dr. Martens.

