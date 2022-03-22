Eiza Gonzalez Takes Neutrals to Chic Levels in Fendi Terracotta Suit & Block Heels in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eiza Gonzalez suited up for an outing in Paris on Monday following the premiere of her upcoming film, “Ambulance.”

The Mexican singer-actress was seen heading to her hotel with costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Gonzalez wore a monochrome look consisting of a terracotta-colored suit. She wore high-waisted, straight leg trousers and a matching cropped jacket that buttoned at the neck, leaving a bit of her matching orange top exposed. Her jacket, trousers and knit top were all from Fendi.

Gonzalez in Paris on March 21. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The “Godzilla vs Kong” actress added brown boots, also by Fendi, to her neutral look. The shoes featured a pointed toe as well as a tall block heel, adding at least 4 inches to Gonzalez’s height.

A closer look at Gonzalez’s shoes. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Her outing comes the day after the Paris premiere for her new thriller. On the red carpet, the actress wore another chic look. She had on a silk one-shoulder pink dress from Stella McCartney with a crystal embellishment, paired with sparkly pink platform heels.

The star is known for her classic and stylish looks both on and off the red carpet. She has worn gowns from the likes of Stella McCartney, Versace and Paco Rabanne. Her footwear style ranges from brands like Bottega Veneta and Malone Souliers to New Balance and Dr. Martens.

