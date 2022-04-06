Eliza Gonzalez Sparkles in Silver From Head to Toe for ‘Ambulance’ Premiere in Miami

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eiza Gonzalez looked chic in a sheer out at the Miami premiere of “Ambulance” last night.

The actress went for a classic white and silver color scheme on the red carpet in a matching Prada cropped top and pencil skirt. The high-necked shirt had a translucent finish as well as silver triangular-shaped mirrored pieces that dangled from crystal embellishments. She layered the top over a white bandeau. The maxi skirt in tulle and poplin had matching embroidery and included a fitted shape and a slit that ran up the side.

Eiza Gonzalez and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attend The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

The 32-year-old kept it simple with accessories so as not to distract from the striking gown. She wore a pair of diamond studs and an emerald green ring. On her feet, she slipped into a pair of silver strappy sandals with a sharp-pointed sole and thin straps that ran across her footbed.

Detail of Eiza Gonzalez’s shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Gonzalez posed on the red carpet with her co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who contrasted her silver and white look with a multicolored ensemble. The “Candyman” actor also popped in Prada. He sported a yellow leather biker jacket with silver zips across the front, a tobacco brown cashmere cardigan that was partially buttoned, a white cotton T-shirt and navy wool pinstriped trousers.

For footwear, he sported a pair of trendy boots. The brown leather shoes had an interesting geometric sole with a rectangular toe.

Eiza Gonzalez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Ambulance’ on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Billy Bennight/ZUMA / SplashNews

Gonzalez is known for having a classy and trendy fashion aesthetic on and off the red carpet. She proved this theory at the Los Angeles premiere of “Ambulance” last month. The movie star exuded elegance as she arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in an asymmetrical gown from Fendi’s Spring 2022 collection. The flowy frock had a draped sheer shoulder that cascaded over a sparkly cutout tube top. The dress also had a risky thigh-high side slit.

