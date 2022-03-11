Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit.

The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes.

Eiza Gonzalez at the Burberry show. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle.

She accessorized with smart-looking spectacles in black and had her hair parted in the middle.

The “Godzilla vs Kong” actress was among an audience of boldface names in attendance, including Adam Driver, Adekunle Gold, Anne Imhof, Blondey McCoy, Carla Bruni, Davido, Dixie D’Amelio and Eliza Douglas. Gonzalez popped on some black strappy sandal heels to complete the suit look.

Eiza Gonzalez at the Burberry show. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

The collection featured 56 unique looks with many colors and eye-catching patterns, including the signature Burberry plaid and some hefty tulle gowns in bright canary yellow and an inky black. “The collection embodies an intangible essence that is Britishness, a unique fusion of honoring the beauty of the past, whilst also remaining focused on the future with thankfulness, hope, and love,” creative director Riccardo Tisci explained.

