Olympic Skier & Model Eileen Gu Poses With Her Gold Medals in Red Fuzzy Bucket Hat

Eileen Gu showed off her medals in style. The Chinese-American freestyle skier shared a photo on Instagram today that displayed her three medals that she won during the 2022 Beijing Olympic games.

In the caption of the photo, Gu wrote, “look mom, I really did it. #trifecta”

For the look, she wore a red long-sleeve turtleneck paired with leather pants for winter-chic look. For accessories, she wore a red fuzzy bucket hat for a fun appearance. Around her neck was the gold medal that she won for women’s big air, her gold medal for women’s halfpipe and her silver medal for women’s slopestyle. And she was surrounded by beautiful flower arrangements. Though Gu was born in the United States, she decided to switch from representing the U.S. to China in 2019.

When it comes to Gu’s essential sartorial aesthetic, she tends to fancy clothing that focuses on comfortability and design. On her Instagram feed, she often opts for activewear separates that live up to that reputation. She also has a penchant for printed separates and flouncy garments. And when it comes to shoes, she tends to wear pumps and boots that align with her distinct tastes.

Gu has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She currently has a modeling contract with IMG Models. Gu has also starred in campaigns for luxury labels like Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret. She also starred in an ad campaign for Tiffany & Co., and she was a brand ambassador for the iconic jewelry brand.