Ed Sheeran Suits Up With Air Jordan 4 UK Flag Tribute Sneakers for Platinum Jubilee Performance

Ed Sheeran performed for thousands of fans in front of Buckingham Palace to mark the end of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations to honor Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

The 31-year-old musician sang his chart-topping hit “Perfect” as well as a special rendition of “God Save The Queen,” where her majesty made her return to the balcony. This was the first time that Queen Elizabeth II had made an appearance since Thursday’s lighting of the Jubilee beacon.

Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London on June 5, 2022. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Sheeran hit the stage with his guitar in hand. He wore a navy blue suit, that was complemented with a white button-down shirt and grey tie. When it came down to footwear, the Grammy Award-winning singer put a daring spin on his formal attire with a pair of Air Jordan 4 sneakers.

The sleek shoe style featured the UK flag on the tongue and a chunky outsole. Sneakers with suits use to be a fashion faux-pas, now they are a strong sartorial move. The classic combination has moved from being associated with office wear to an insouciant expression of style. The right pair of sneakers can easily elevate any suit.

Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London on June 5, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.