Ed Sheeran Suits Up With Air Jordan 4 UK Flag Tribute Sneakers for Platinum Jubilee Performance

Sheeran hit the stage with his guitar in hand. He wore a navy blue suit, that was complemented with a white button-down shirt and grey tie. When it came down to footwear, the Grammy Award-winning singer put a daring spin on his formal attire with a pair of Air Jordan 4 sneakers.
The sleek shoe style featured the UK flag on the tongue and a chunky outsole. Sneakers with suits use to be a fashion faux-pas, now they are a strong sartorial move. The classic combination has moved from being associated with office wear to an insouciant expression of style. The right pair of sneakers can easily elevate any suit.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.