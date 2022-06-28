Dua Lipa Brings Punk Style to Sweden in Hooked Heavy Metal Mini Skirt & Knee-High Boots

Dua Lipa brought her punk style seaside.

The “Future Nostalgia” musician posted to her Instagram on Tuesday a series of pictures from a recent trip in Sweden. In the photo dump, Lipa wore a white button down top with puffy cutout sleeves and small colorful patches. She paired the top with a pink, blue and black plaid skirt. The skirt featured pleating and a thick leather waistband with red and blue florals, a silver heart, and metal hardware connecting the waistband to the rest of the skirt. Lipa added a pair of hot pink rectangle sunglasses and a snakeskin shoulder bag to the look. She also accessorized with rings, a gold watch and earrings.

Lipa added black leather boots to finish off her vacation look. Her knee-high boots featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel adding at least 3 inches. The boots were adorned in silver hardware and black fringe detailing.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually bright and retro, such as Prada boots, Mach & Mach pumps and Bottega Veneta platforms. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

