×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dua Lipa Elevates ‘Wednesday Addams’ Goth Style in Cold-Shoulder Dress & Platform Boots

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
SPL5293757_002-head
Dua Lipa’s Boldest Street Style Moments
Dua Lipa’s Boldest Street Style Moments
Dua Lipa’s Boldest Street Style Moments
Dua Lipa’s Boldest Street Style Moments
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa channeled Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” movie in her latest look.

The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted to her Instagram page on Monday wearing a black monochromatic outfit. She had on a cold-shoulder midi dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and an open back with a lace-up design. Lipa wore her hair straight and sleek and she added silver earrings to the ensemble.

The “Levitating” singer added a bit of grunge to the look with her footwear choice. She wore a pair of black leather boots with her dress. The shoes included a slight platform sole and a chunky heel. Platform heels have been making a comeback since 2020 and seem to be here to stay. Numerous boots, sandals and pumps with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their instant height boost. Lipa stepped out earlier in March in another variation of a chunky platform shoe, which she paired with a black blazer and trousers.

Though Lipa has found herself with a successful musical career, the Grammy Award winner has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, making her runway debut walking in a show for Versace.

Click through the gallery to see Lipa’s boldest street style moments. 

Add in platform boots to your collection for an extra lift with these options.

Jeffrey Campbell Spaced Block Heel Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Spaced Block Heel Bootie, $210

Steve Madden Logic Black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Logic Black, $130

Aerosoles Emily Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Aerosoles Emily Bootie, $145

uin Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad