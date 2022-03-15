Dua Lipa Elevates ‘Wednesday Addams’ Goth Style in Cold-Shoulder Dress & Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa channeled Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” movie in her latest look.

The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted to her Instagram page on Monday wearing a black monochromatic outfit. She had on a cold-shoulder midi dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and an open back with a lace-up design. Lipa wore her hair straight and sleek and she added silver earrings to the ensemble.

The “Levitating” singer added a bit of grunge to the look with her footwear choice. She wore a pair of black leather boots with her dress. The shoes included a slight platform sole and a chunky heel. Platform heels have been making a comeback since 2020 and seem to be here to stay. Numerous boots, sandals and pumps with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their instant height boost. Lipa stepped out earlier in March in another variation of a chunky platform shoe, which she paired with a black blazer and trousers.

Though Lipa has found herself with a successful musical career, the Grammy Award winner has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, making her runway debut walking in a show for Versace.

